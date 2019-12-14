62°F
6-vehicle crash blocks Maryland Parkway in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2019 - 2:24 pm
 

A six-vehicle injury collision Saturday is blocking all lanes on Maryland Parkway at the intersection with St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, police said.

The road will be closed in the area for several hours while an investigation is underway, the Henderson Police Department said on Twitter.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

