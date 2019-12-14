6-vehicle crash blocks Maryland Parkway in Henderson

The road will be closed in the area for several hours while an investigation is underway, the Henderson Police Department said on Twitter.

A six-vehicle injury collision Saturday is blocking all lanes on Maryland Parkway at the intersection with St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, police said.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

