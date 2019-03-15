75 new freeway signs to be installed between Henderson, Boulder City

Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dozens of freeway signs are set for upgrades in the valley.

Work to install 75 new overhead and shoulder freeway signs along stretches of Interstate 515 and the 215 Beltway is set to begin Sunday in Henderson and Boulder City, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Work will take place Sunday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. from Sunday through April 26, NDOT said. On the 215 Beltway work will occur between Stephanie Street and Eastgate Road, while the work on I-515 will take place between Sunset Road and U.S. Highway 93 in Boulder City.

The $160,000 project calls for replacing existing signage along 22 miles of highway, because of aging or damage to signs or the neeed to add new language to reflect the Interstate 11 designation. The largest signs being replaced measure 28 feet wide by 10 feet tall and weigh over 1,000 pounds, NDOT said.

The signage will now read I-11, U.S. 93 and U.S. Highway 95 on a southbound portion of the freeway, between the Henderson spaghetti bowl and Boulder City.

“A route designation isn’t necessarily tied to a roadway,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman. “As such, there can be several overlapping concurrent routes along a shared roadway.”

The hierarchical order goes interstate highways, U.S. highways, state highways, and finally county roads. Road network concurrency is very common around the country, Illia said.

“There are examples of eight-way concurrences,” he said. “For example, Indianapolis, Indiana’s 53-mile Interstate 465, also known as the USS Indianapolis Memorial Highway, overlaps with portions of Interstate 74, U.S. Highway 31, U.S. Highway 36, U.S. Highway 40, U.S. Highway 52, U.S. Highway 421, State Road 37 and State Route 67 — a total of eight other routes.”

