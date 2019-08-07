102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

8 injured in North Las Vegas crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2019 - 5:01 pm
 

Eight people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to Craig Road and Clayton Street, west of Martin Luther King Boulevard, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

It was not immediately clear how many cars were involved in the crash.

Detectives on Tuesday afternoon did not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, he said.

One lane of westbound Craig Road was closed while police investigate Tuesday afternoon, he said. Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Man killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway ID’d
By Amanda Bradford / RJ

The man killed in a crash at the entrance of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week has been identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Ham, the Clark County coroner’s office said.