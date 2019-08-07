8 injured in North Las Vegas crash, police say

A crash Tuesday afternoon near Clayton Street and Craig Road in North Las Vegas sent eight people to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to Craig Road and Clayton Street, west of Martin Luther King Boulevard, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

It was not immediately clear how many cars were involved in the crash.

Detectives on Tuesday afternoon did not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, he said.

One lane of westbound Craig Road was closed while police investigate Tuesday afternoon, he said. Further information was not immediately available.

