Accident blocks traffic on I-15 south of Spaghetti Bowl

An accident on northbound Interstate 15 just south of the Spaghetti Bowl on Wednesday was backing up traffic.
About 8:30 a.m. an air compressor detached from the truck that was hauling it on the I-15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.
The air compressor rolled over, but no injuries were reported. The right three lanes of I-15 are blocked while Highway Patrol clears the roadway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
