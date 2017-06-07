ad-fullscreen
Accident blocks traffic on I-15 south of Spaghetti Bowl

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2017 - 9:42 am
 

An accident on northbound Interstate 15 just south of the Spaghetti Bowl on Wednesday was backing up traffic.

About 8:30 a.m. an air compressor detached from the truck that was hauling it on the I-15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The air compressor rolled over, but no injuries were reported. The right three lanes of I-15 are blocked while Highway Patrol clears the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

