Accident blocks traffic on I-15 south of Spaghetti Bowl

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 near the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas is backed up after an air compressor fell off a truck and lanes are shut down for the cleanup, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Kira Terry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An accident on northbound Interstate 15 just south of the Spaghetti Bowl on Wednesday was backing up traffic.

About 8:30 a.m. an air compressor detached from the truck that was hauling it on the I-15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The air compressor rolled over, but no injuries were reported. The right three lanes of I-15 are blocked while Highway Patrol clears the roadway.

