All I-15 lanes reopen after closures caused by icy roads

Both directions of Interstate 15 reopened Wednesday after icy roads closed the freeway between Las Vegas and Southern California for several hours early Wednesday, causing heavy delays.

I-15 had been closed at the Nevada/California state line in Primm because of the road conditions in California, and the northbound freeway had been closed in California at Cima Road, west of Mountain Pass.

All southbound lanes had reopened by 7:10 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission, while the northbound lanes reopened as of about 11:10 a.m., according to CalTrans.

The National Weather Service earlier reported ice and snow on the roads near Mountain Pass were resulting in heavy traffic and numerous accidents.

