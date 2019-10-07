84°F
All Interstate 15 lanes open again at Craig Road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2019 - 4:50 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2019 - 5:47 pm

All lanes of Interstate 15 at Craig Road had reopened as of about 5:40 p.m., according to a tweet from the National Highway Patrol Southern Command.

The road had been closed in both directions at Craig Road as of about 4:20 p.m., and traffic was diverted. No other information has been released.

