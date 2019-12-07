All lanes of I-15 northbound reopen; man walking in traffic safe

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report at 10:34 a.m. of a man who was walking in traffic, “appearing to try to get hit,” Lt. Jeff Stuart said.

Two lanes are blocked Saturday morning on Interstate 15 northbound at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas because of police activity. (RTC Traffic Camera)

Lanes were blocked Saturday morning on Interstate 15 northbound at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas because of police activity.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report at 10:34 a.m. of a man who was walking in traffic, “appearing to try to get hit,” Lt. Jeff Stuart said. The man now is safe, he said.

Inititally, two lanes on the interstate were blocked, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said on Twitter. As of 11:35 a.m., one lane remained closed, and all lanes had reopened by noon.

