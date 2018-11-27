App feature combines ride-hailing, bus trips in Las Vegas

Traveling around Southern Nevada just got easier for those without access to personal motor vehicles.

Transit+, a bus tracking and trip planning app backed by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, unveiled a feature that allows users to map out trips based on flexibility and budget by adding ride-hailing options, the transportation body announced Tuesday.

Transit+ enables users to plan, book and pay for a ride from Uber or Lyft while getting real-time updates on their RTC bus connection. The app reduces waiting times and allows customers to compare options for connecting to transit, the RTC said.

The app also provides suggestions that include taking an Uber or Lyft part of the way to connect with an RTC bus.

RTC is one of nine bus-only transit agencies where Transit+ is launching. RTC partnered with the app in 2016 for its rideRTC mobile ticketing and trip planning app. Transit+ also links to rail connections in Boston, Cleveland and San Jose, California.

Transit plans to soon add other transportation methods to its list of suggested routes, including bike share.

