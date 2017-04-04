At least 1 dead after crash just east of Las Vegas Strip

Police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane. (Screenshot/nvfast.org)

At least one person is dead after a crash Monday evening just east of the Strip.

The crash happened about 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

No other information was available as of 9 p.m., including whether speed or impairment factored in the crash. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The county coroner will name the person who died once relatives have been notified.

NV-593, Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109