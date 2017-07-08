ad-fullscreen
Authorities investigate after naked man found dead near U.S. 95

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2017 - 1:05 pm
 

Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating after a naked man was found dead near U.S. Highway 95.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Highway Patrol responded to the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp at northbound U.S. 95 to investigate reports of a naked man lying face-down on the left roadway’s shoulder, according to trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The Metropolitan Police Department, Highway Patrol and Public Safety Department investigation division are investigating, Buratczuk said. The off-ramp is closed.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

