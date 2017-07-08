Authorities investigate after naked man found dead near U.S. 95

Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating after a naked man was found dead near U.S. Highway 95.

A traffic cam photo from just before 1 p.m. on Saturday appears to show a police vehicle in a desert area near an off on-ramp to U.S. Highway 95 at Charleston Boulevard. Las Vegas police and Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the area after a report of a body found.

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Highway Patrol responded to the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp at northbound U.S. 95 to investigate reports of a naked man lying face-down on the left roadway’s shoulder, according to trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The Metropolitan Police Department, Highway Patrol and Public Safety Department investigation division are investigating, Buratczuk said. The off-ramp is closed.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family has been notified.

