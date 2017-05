May 27, 2017 - 7:44 am

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

A bicyclist was injured after a Saturday morning crash in the central valley.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Dori Koren said officers responded about 6:30 a.m. to reports of a crash involving a person on a bicycle near West Bonneville Avenue and Grand Central Parkway.

Koren said the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

