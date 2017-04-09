Boulder Highway crashes involving pedestrians leave 1 dead, 1 hurt

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A southeast valley intersection Saturday night was the scene of two separate crashes that left one pedestrian dead and critically injured another.

At 8:50 p.m. officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway for a critical-injury crash involving a marked Metro vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Two minutes later, an unrelated collision involving a pedestrian near the same intersection happened. The victim, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a white truck traveling south on Boulder Highway. Hank said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Metro’s fatal detail unit is on the scene investigating both crashes.

Drivers should avoid the area while detectives investigate. As of 10:30 p.m., the intersection was blocked in all directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

