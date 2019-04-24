Buffalo Drive roadwork begins Thursday, to last through June

(Getty Images)

A road project beginning Thursday on a roughly 1.7-mile stretch of Buffalo Drive is expected to cause weekday traffic restrictions for about two months, Las Vegas officials say.

The $1.3 million effort to upgrade Buffalo Drive between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue will reduce traffic Mondays through Fridays to two lanes in both directions between 3 p.m. and 9 a.m., and to one lane in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the duration of the project.

Rampart and Rainbow boulevards are recommended as alternate routes during the work, anticipated to last through June.

Contracted to Las Vegas Paving, the project will include utility adjustments, milling and paving operations, according to the city. Workers also will install bike lanes and a pedestrian crossing light north of Caliche Way.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.