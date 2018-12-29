Bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-15 near Primm

Drivers should expect bumper-to-bumper traffic Saturday afternoon near the state line when trying to enter or leave California.
Department of Transportation live traffic cameras showed backups about 3 p.m. on Interstate 15 in both directions near Primm.
Drivers looking to avoid the heavy traffic can use two alternative routes:
— Route 1: Take State Route 160 to State Route 372 to State Route 127. The estimated travel time for the 136-mile trip is 2 hours, 19 minutes.
— Route 2: Take U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 40. The estimated travel time for the 234-mile trip is 3 hours, 42 minutes.
