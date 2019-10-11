California fire not expected to impact Las Vegas to LA traffic

California law enforcement officials don’t see any traffic impacts for motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Southern California this weekend because of the Saddleridge fire.

Miles of trucks wait along the I-5 freeway in Newhall, Calif., as the major roadway leading into Los Angeles remains closed as firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Firefighters battle the Saddleridge fire in Sylmar, Calif., Friday Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/David Swanson)

California law enforcement officials don’t see any traffic impacts for motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Southern California this weekend because of the Saddleridge fire on the northern edge of Los Angeles.

The fire ballooned to 4,700 acres early Friday, leading to the evacuation of about 100,000 people and resulting in the closure of multiple freeways in the area, including Interstate 5 and California State Route 14, according to California Highway Patrol officer Eric Priessman, based in the Newhall, California area command. The fire destroyed at least 25 homes and resulted in one death.

With multiple ways to travel out of the area, through Southern California and on to Interstate 15, the fire-related road closures should have little effect on those in the vicinity of the fire, CHP said.

“You can still take freeways eastbound and go through San Bernardino, though Victorville and Barstow to get to Las Vegas,” Preissman said. “As far as where we are right now that’s not affected by the fire at all. There are lots of ways for people to get to Las Vegas from the greater L.A. area.”

One area affected by the fire, Porter Ranch, is an upper middle-class suburb that was the backdrop for the 1982 movie “E.T.”

I-15 is expected to see normal vehicle traffic levels through the weekend, with no surge of motorists expected from the fires, according to CHP officer Michael Mumford, based out of the Victorville area command.

“I wouldn’t see that being any effect on people who are traveling on the roadway between Southern California and Las Vegas,” he said.

