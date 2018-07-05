Car crashes into wall in northwest Las Vegas, driver arrested

One person was arrested Wednesday night after a car crashed into a wall in the northwest valley.

Police respond to the scene of a car crash on Cheyenne Avenue near El Capitan Way in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in just before 11 p.m. on Cheyenne Avenue near El Capitan Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims.

No one in the vehicle was hospitalized but the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested, Sims said.

All but one lane of eastbound Cheyenne was shut down while police investigated and cleared the scene.

AND with all that, normal everyday calls still coming in, NOW car into a wall Cheyenne Ave & El Capitan Way E42/R45 enroute. #PIO1News — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 5, 2018

