Car flips at Town Center, Summerlin Parkway off-ramp

January 9, 2020 - 6:08 am
 
Updated January 9, 2020 - 6:12 am

A motorist flipped their vehicle on a Summerlin Parkway off-ramp Thursday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the vehicle rolled just before 5 a.m. as the driver was exiting Summerlin Parkway on the eastbound off-ramp of Town Center Drive.

Despite the severity of the crash, the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle came to rest pointed westbound in the eastbound shoulder of the off-ramp.

The NHP said they were working to get the off-ramp reopened shortly.

