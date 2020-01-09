Car flips at Town Center, Summerlin Parkway off-ramp

A motorist suffered minor to moderate injuries Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, when they rolled their car on an off-ramp at Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist flipped their vehicle on a Summerlin Parkway off-ramp Thursday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the vehicle rolled just before 5 a.m. as the driver was exiting Summerlin Parkway on the eastbound off-ramp of Town Center Drive.

Despite the severity of the crash, the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle came to rest pointed westbound in the eastbound shoulder of the off-ramp.

The NHP said they were working to get the off-ramp reopened shortly.

