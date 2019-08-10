Car strikes, injures pedestrian in western Las Vegas

A west valley crash sent a female pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian is expected to survive after being hit by a car in the west valley on Friday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. after a report of a crash at Lake Sahara Drive and Sahara Avenue, west of Durango Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said.

A female pedestrian was struck by a car and taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, Metro Lt. Greg Phenis said.

Further information was not immediately available. Eastbound Sahara Avenue is closed in the area while police investigate, Clark said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.