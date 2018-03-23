Centennial Bowl freeway ramp to close for work Sunday night

A Centennial Bowl freeway ramp will close for overnight work Sunday as crews continue working on a $78 million project to widen U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The Centennial Bowl, a 60-foot-tall, half-mile-long flyover bridge, links westbound 215 Beltway and southbound U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ramp linking northbound U.S. 95 to the eastbound 215 Northern Beltway will close from 11 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Crews will be striping the road.

