Centennial Bowl road project launches in northwest Las Vegas

The next phase of the Centennial Bowl interchange got off to a “Golden” start Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights mascot, Chance, helps kick off the $73 million Centennial Bowl ll Project at the interchange of U.S. Highway 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The $73 million project — located where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas — entails building the state’s second longest bridge, at 75 feet tall by 39 feet wide, with a concrete box girder structure measuring 2,635 feet long, the Nevada Department of Public Transportation announced Tuesday. The two-lane flyover bridge will connect north-to-west freeway traffic in the area.

A public ceremony to kick off the project included the Golden Knights mascot, Chance, and the team’s furry super fan, Bark-Andre Furry, as well as local dignitaries.

“It provides better access and improved mobility for one of the fastest growing areas of southern Nevada,” said Tracy Larkin, NDOT deputy director.

Over 107,500 vehicles daily travel the ramps and freeways at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway, and it’s only expected to grow in the future, NDOT said.

Over 1,572 Creech Air Force Base airmen and women live in the area, according to Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michelle Fiore.

“This project marks a big win for our northwest valley economy,” Fiore said.

The project calls for removing part of the Oso Blanca Road ramp and the old north-to-west loop, making room for three new freeway flyover ramp connections, including: eastbound 215 Beltway to U.S. 95 southbound, U.S. 95 southbound to 215 Beltway eastbound, and U.S. 95 southbound to 215 Beltway westbound.

Flyover ramps enable direct freeway-to-freeway connections while still maintaining highway travel speeds for greater efficiency and safety, Illia said.

Additionally, the structures require minimal right-of-way and eliminate the current stop-and-go surface street travel currently experienced while navigating the interchange.

“That goes a long way in stopping the deadly car crashes that happen on our roads,” said Sen. Scott Hammond. “Another benefit is the increase to air quality by reducing traffic gridlock and vehicle idling. It goes a long way to ensuring clean air to Nevada families.”

Plans also call for constructing a south-to-east flyover, drainage upgrades and new lighting, landscaping and Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) enhancements.

The project will create up to 150 jobs during the peak of construction activity, NDOT said. The upgrades are being underwritten through a combination of state ($54 million) and federal ($19 million) funds.

The project is scheduled to finish in the spring of 2021, with the final phase of the Centennial Bowl project, 3-D, being advertised six months prior to Phase ll’s completion, to ensure a seamless construction timetable. The first phase of the Centennial Bowl project completed in summer 2017.

Centennial Bowl II Price: $73 million Construction timetable: Two years Materials Asphalt paving: 28, 520 tons Structural Steel: 5.2 million pounds Concrete paving: 9,200 square yards

36.278737, -115.268704