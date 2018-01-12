Charleston offramp from southbound I-15 to close for six weeks

The Charleston Boulevard offramp from southbound Interstate 15 will close for six weeks as crews build a new ramp, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The offramp is scheduled to close from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. March 6, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. The work is part of the $1 billion Project Neon, which calls for widening Interstate 15 between the Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange and Sahara Avenue.

