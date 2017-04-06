ad-fullscreen
Clark County coroner IDs man killed in Sunday rollover crash

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2017 - 11:10 am
 

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died in a Sunday evening rollover crash in the east valley.

Cesar Luna, 33, died after a crash near North Pecos Road and East Harris Avenue. Police said Luna was driving a 2003 Hummer that crashed into the rear of a sedan near the intersection. The Hummer rolled, and Luna was ejected and died at the scene.

The coroner said Luna died from blunt force head trauma. His death was ruled an accident.

A woman riding in the Hummer was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. None of the sedan’s occupants suffered injuries.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

