Clark County coroner IDs pedestrian killed in central valley hit-and-run crash

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died Thursday night after a central valley crash as 46-year-old Stephene Normand.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died Thursday night after a central valley crash as 46-year-old Stephene Normand.

Normand died after a white pickup truck hit her before leaving the scene about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, police said.

The driver, whom police identified as Aubrey Hooper, 39, later returned to the scene and was arrested on hit-and-run and driving under the influence of drugs charges, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Normand, city of residence unknown, was crossing Charleston outside of a crosswalk near Scholl when the eastbound pickup hit her, Metro said.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.