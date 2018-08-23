Construction brings lane shifts on US 93 near Apex Industrial Park

Traffic lanes along a five-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 93 will be shifted north as crews continue a $57.8 million widening project near the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

(Thinkstock)

The new alignment will start at 6 a.m. Monday and run through December, allowing work crews to work on traffic lanes on the closed portion of the highway, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Starting Monday, motorists traveling on North Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to use a new frontage road known as Great Basin Way to access U.S. 93, Illia said.

The U.S. 93 link to I-15, known as the Garnet interchange, was initially built to substandard specifications and is prone to flooding, NDOT officials said.

To fix that, work started this year to reconfigure the U.S. 93 interchange at Interstate 15 into a diverging diamond, which temporarily shifts traffic to the left side of the road with help from traffic signals, physical barriers and pavement markings.

Crews are also widening a five-mile stretch of U.S. 93 to a four-lane highway running between I-15 and Apex Power Parkway, which is part of a major hauling route for truckers.

