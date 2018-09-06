Construction to close I-15 Las Vegas exit ramp at Charleston

The Interstate 15 northbound exit ramp at Charleston Boulevard in the central Las Vegas Valley will close for construction starting Sunday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic backs up in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, near the Charleston Boulevard exit in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, during the Project Neon expansion. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The ramp, which leads to eastbound Charleston Boulevard, will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and open in mid-November, the department said in a release. The closure is to reconstruct the exit and create a single ramp in place of the current dual ramp.

The ramp reconstruction is part of the third and final phase of Project Neon’s widening of I-15. The entire project costs nearly $1 billion, and will be a 4-mile-long widening of the highway between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue, the department said.

Project Neon is more than 80 percent finished, and it will be mostly complete by summer 2019, the department said.

The department asked motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. Unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible.

36.158877, -115.159934