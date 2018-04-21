Construction will narrow part of US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

A section of U.S. Highway 95 will be narrowed to a single lane through mid-June as crews continue working on a $78 million freeway widening project in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Construction begins for a $65 million project aimed at improving a six mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

A section of U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas will be narrowed to a single lane each way through mid-June as crews continue working on a $78 million freeway widening project, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Each direction of U.S. 95 will be reduced to one traffic lane between the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Tuesday to June 5, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

There also might be intermittent traffic stoppages from 11 to 5 p.m. daily through June 5, Illia said. The closures are needed to erect scaffolding for a $78 million freeway widening project along U.S. 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads.

Also, the southbound Durango and northbound Buffalo Drive onramps to U.S. 95 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Tuesday through Friday, Illia said. Crews will build a carpool access ramp to Elkhorn Road during that time.