Construction will narrow part of US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

A section of U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas will be narrowed to a single lane each way through mid-June as crews continue working on a $78 million freeway widening project, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.
Each direction of U.S. 95 will be reduced to one traffic lane between the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Tuesday to June 5, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.
There also might be intermittent traffic stoppages from 11 to 5 p.m. daily through June 5, Illia said. The closures are needed to erect scaffolding for a $78 million freeway widening project along U.S. 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads.
Also, the southbound Durango and northbound Buffalo Drive onramps to U.S. 95 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Tuesday through Friday, Illia said. Crews will build a carpool access ramp to Elkhorn Road during that time.