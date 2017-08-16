Construction wraps up on Summerlin Parkway improvements

Construction wrapped up Wednesday on several improvements along Summerlin Parkway, but drivers can expect another round of work to begin in December, Las Vegas city officials said.

Traffic moves along Summerlin Parkway West of Buffalo Drive as construction takes place for a cable barrier rail system in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 7, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new westbound auxiliary lane was completed between Durango Drive and Rampart Boulevard, aimed at giving motorists additional time to merge on or off the parkway, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said.

The $3 million project, funded by the city and the countywide fuel revenue indexing tax, also allowed for an extension of the westbound carpool lane, traffic signal upgrades at the Rampart Boulevard exit, storm drain enhancements and improved pedestrian connections to the Angel Park and Bonanza trails.

The westbound parkway was narrowed to a single lane from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday as crews added some finishing touches, including a new guardrail, Kurtz said.

That project came after crews installed a series of high-tension steel cable barriers along the median for Summerlin Parkway last fall for $2 million.

Construction is scheduled to resume along Summerlin Parkway in December, when crews will lengthen the eastbound merging lane for the Anasazi Drive onramp. Plans also call for widening the westbound offramp at Town Center to allow two lanes of traffic to exit.

Crews will also add auxiliary lanes in several areas:

■ In both directions of Summerlin Parkway between the Rampart and Town Center Drive ramps;

■ Along the eastbound lanes between the northbound 215 Beltway offramp and the Anasazi Drive offramp; and

■ From the Rampart offramp to the Buffalo Drive offramp in the eastbound lanes.

The project, estimated at $6 million, is expected to be completed by August 2018 and funded by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

