Contract awarded to improve US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

(Thinkstock)

Construction will begin in January on a project aimed at improving a six-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

NDOT’s board of directors this week awarded a $64.6 million contract to Las Vegas Paving to widen U.S. 95 from four to six traffic lanes between Durango Drive and Kyle Canyon Road. Crews will also add auxiliary lanes that will give motorists additional time to merge on or off the highway.

Plans also call for building carpool access ramps at Elkhorn Road, along with adding storm drain improvements between Grand Teton Drive and the Centennial Bowl interchange at the 215 Beltway.

Decorative rock, signs, lights and barrier rails will be added along the highway between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads, along with several traffic cameras, radar detection systems, emergency vehicle detectors and wrong-way driver warning systems, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Work is expected to wrap up by fall 2019.

“Roughly 52,000 vehicles daily travel through the corridor, but that figure is expected to grow during the next two decades,” Illia said.

