Traffic

Convention authority approves street-improvement project

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2017 - 6:08 pm
 

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved a rare street-improvement project Tuesday in a meeting dominated by reports and updates.

The board unanimously approved a $517,550 contract with Las Vegas Paving Corp. to build a 120-foot right-turn lane from eastbound Desert Inn Road to Joe W. Brown Drive. The LVCVA in 2005 acquired a 1.5-acre lot at the northeast corner of the intersection and as a condition of improving it to a parking lot, Clark County ordered the street improvement to ease traffic congestion.

Construction is expected to begin in May.

The board also unanimously approved spending $150,000 for a client development event in Chicago on Oct. 26. About 150 people have been invited to the event, which has a $75,000 entertainment budget and $50,000 for food and beverages.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

