Coroner IDs 3-year-old killed in I-15 crash north of Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner has identified the toddler who died last month after a crash on Interstate 15.

Genesis Meraz, 3, of Cedar City, Utah, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a Nov. 20 crash on the I-15 near Moapa.

Meraz and an 11-year-old were hospitalized after a van and semitrailer crashed on the highway. During the crash, the van became pinned under the semitrailer., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The girl’s mother, who was driving the van, and two other children suffered minor injuries. The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

The semitrailer was trying to make a U-turn from the right lane of the freeway. The van was in the left lane when it collided with the truck, according to Highway Patrol.

