Coroner IDs moped rider killed in east Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner identified the moped rider killed June 14 after a crash involving a cement truck.

Steven Brickman, 73, of Las Vegas died from multiple blunt force injuries after a moped and truck collision in the east valley, according to the coroner.

The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. June 14 at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Brickman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

The coroner determined the death was an accident.

