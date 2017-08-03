ad-fullscreen
Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died in I-15 crash near Moapa

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2017 - 10:52 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 52-year-old Wyoming man who died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash near Valley of Fire State Park on Interstate 15.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said heavy rain contributed to the crash that killed the man, Gustavo Marcelo Sbatella of Powell, Wyoming.

Sbatella crashed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday while traveling south on Interstate 15 near mile marker 81, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

