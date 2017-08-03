Coroner IDs motorcyclist who died in I-15 crash near Moapa

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 52-year-old Wyoming man who died Wednesday in a motorcycle crash near Valley of Fire State Park on Interstate 15.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Nevada Highway Patrol said heavy rain contributed to the crash that killed the man, Gustavo Marcelo Sbatella of Powell, Wyoming.

Sbatella crashed just before 7 p.m. Wednesday while traveling south on Interstate 15 near mile marker 81, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

