56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Crash blocks U.S. 95 south at California state line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2020 - 12:22 pm
 

A crash is blocking all southbound lanes Saturday on U.S. 95 at the California state line.

The crash was reported at 11:32 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter. No further information was available.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Construction continues on the Centennial Bridge connecting U.S. Highway 95 northbound to the 21 ...
Looking at the road ahead for Las Vegas in 2020
By / RJ

From more work on area freeways and highways to a multiyear project on Las Vegas Boulevard 2020 will be sure to feature an abundance of the unofficial state flower, the orange traffic cone.