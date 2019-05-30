Crash causing traffic delays on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

Traffic delays are expected after a three-vehicle crash left a fuel spill on Interstate 15 near Moapa Valley early Thursday.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 3 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash involving two vehicles and a semitrailer on northbound I-15 near mile marker 83, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

#trafficalert ⚠️ 3 vehicle crash on IR15 northbound at mile marker 83. 2 cars and a semi truck, one northbound lane is open at this time while DOT cleans up a diesel fuel spill. Use caution as cleanup continues. Check back for updates. #traffic #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 30, 2019

The Nevada Department of Transportation is cleaning up the fuel spill.

One northbound lane is open and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

