77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Crash causing traffic delays on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 7:38 am
 

Traffic delays are expected after a three-vehicle crash left a fuel spill on Interstate 15 near Moapa Valley early Thursday.

Just before 3 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash involving two vehicles and a semitrailer on northbound I-15 near mile marker 83, the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is cleaning up the fuel spill.

One northbound lane is open and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST