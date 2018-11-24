Crash clogs I-15 near Primm while traffic leaves Las Vegas

Traffic officials are reporting a crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 about 8 miles north of Primm. One lane is open, but officials say to expect “major delays.”

About 5 p.m., live traffic cameras showed bumper-to-bumper traffic near Jean and Primm.

About 3 p.m., live traffic cameras showed bumper-to-bumper traffic near Jean and Primm.

Traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

Traffic on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.

#FASTALERT 24-Nov-18 4:44 pm,=UPDATE=

Crash on I-15 Northbound at 8 miles North of Primm,

One Lane Open — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 25, 2018

#FASTALERT 24-Nov-18 4:12 pm,=UPDATE=

Crash on I-15 at 8 miles North of Primm,

Highway Closed both directions for medevac. Expect major delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 25, 2018

EARLIER STORY

Southbound traffic is backed up for 17 miles near the Nevada-California state line Saturday afternoon, giving drivers a preview of snarled conditions expected as Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported the backup at 1:40 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15, warning drivers to “prepare for long delays.”

About 3 p.m., live traffic cameras showed bumper-to-bumper traffic near Jean and Primm.

Images of the miles-long backup of I-15 southbound at Primm have become a holiday mainstay, and with more drivers expected to be on the road this Thanksgiving than last year, motorists should expect more of the same.

With the majority of the 300,000 visitors expected to converge on Las Vegas by road, delays of up to an hour and 40 minutes are possible during peak traffic hours. For those headed back to Southern California via I-15, that means between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the RTC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.