Crash closes I-15 southbound lanes near Mesquite

Southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near Mesquite are closed Friday night after a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to posts onTwitter from the Mesquite Police Department.

Mesquite Police Department (City of Mesquite)

Southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near Mesquite are closed Friday night after a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to posts on Twitter from the Mesquite Police Department.

Nevada Highway Patrol is using the shoulder to direct traffic at Mile Marker 112, the department said. Both the Clark County Fire Department and Mesquite Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

I15SB MM 112 closed. 2 veh accident w/injuries. @NHPSouthernComm, @ClarkCountyFD & Mesquite Fire on scene No eta on reopening #TrafficAlert — Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) July 29, 2017

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.