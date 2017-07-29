ad-fullscreen
Crash closes I-15 southbound lanes near Mesquite

By Briana Erickson Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 10:11 pm
 

Southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near Mesquite are closed Friday night after a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to posts on Twitter from the Mesquite Police Department.

Nevada Highway Patrol is using the shoulder to direct traffic at Mile Marker 112, the department said. Both the Clark County Fire Department and Mesquite Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

