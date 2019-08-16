Crash involving car, ambulance injures 1 in southwest Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized in unknown condition Thursday afternoon after a crash involving an American Medical Response ambulance in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police respond to a crash at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Post Road on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Officers were called to the crash about 4:35 p.m. at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Post Road, near the 215 Beltway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The crash involved a gray car and an ambulance, he said.

One person was hospitalized, but the person’s condition was unknown Thursday evening. It appeared that the hospitalized person is an ambulance employee, Clark said.

There were no patients in the American Medical ambulance when the crash occurred, Clark said.

Damon Schilling, a spokesman for American Medical, said the ambulance company was investigating the crash with Metro on Thursday evening.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

