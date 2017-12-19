Crashes on northbound US 95, southbound I-15 snarl commutes

Several lanes of U.S. Highway 95 are blocked Tuesday morning after an injury crash.

(Regional Transportation Commission)

Several crashes on freeways across the valley are blocking lanes and jamming up Tuesday morning’s commute.

Two lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 95 are blocked after an injury crash was reported at 3:30 a.m. between the exits for Decatur and Jones boulevards, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported the right lanes of the highway are blocked. Traffic cameras show several emergency vehicles at the scene.

A crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Craig Road in North Las Vegas has blocked the right lane of the freeway, according to RTC. Highway Patrol reports that crash was called in just before 5 a.m., and also involves injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.