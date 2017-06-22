Desert National Wildlife Refuge road deemed ‘very hazardous’

Alamo Road through Desert National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 30, 2016. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service warns that the road has turned to powder as it crosses Desert Dry Lake, resulting "very hazardous" conditions. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The remote, unpaved Alamo Road remains open through Desert National Wildlife Refuge, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is warning visitors not to drive on it.

Officials from the agency said conditions are “very hazardous” on one stretch of the remote, dirt road through the northern part of the 1.6 million-acre refuge north of Las Vegas. The road has turned to powder where it crosses Desert Dry Lake, and the chances of getting stuck there are “very good.”

“Given the extreme heat and the slim chances of being found quickly, anyone whose vehicle gets stuck in that area is putting their life at risk,” said Christy Smith, project leader for the Desert National Wildlife Refuge Complex. “We cannot overstate the hazards drivers will encounter along this route.”

Officials said they opted not to close the road because the hazard only exists at the dry lake, but advised motorists to exercise caution on any of the roads through the rugged refuge.