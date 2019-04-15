Downed line shuts down portion of Boulder Highway in Henderson

A downed power line on Boulder Highway near Wagonwheel Drive in Henderson has closed the road until noon Monday, April 15, 2019. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

A portion of Boulder Highway in Henderson was closed Monday for repairs to a downed line, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The CenturyLink fiber optic line fell sometime Monday morning, landing across Boulder Highway between Wagonwheel Drive and Roberts Street. The roadway will remain closed until at least noon as CenturyLink crews work to repair the line, NDOT said.

It’s unclear what caused the downed line. The department is advising drivers to avoid the area.

