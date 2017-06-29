Downtown Las Vegas bike sharing price cut in half for summer

Rental prices are being slashed in half for the new bicycle sharing program in downtown Las Vegas as part of a summertime promotion running from Independence Day weekend to Labor Day.

Viktor Schrecengost works to install a new bike-sharing station near Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Rental prices are being slashed in half for the new bicycle sharing program in downtown Las Vegas as part of a summertime promotion running from Independence Day weekend to Labor Day.

The program’s 24-hour bike share passes will be available for $4 beginning Saturday, down from $8, RTC spokeswoman Monika Bertaki said. The passes allow users to check out a bicycle for 30 minutes at a time for an unlimited number of trips per day.

Single-ride passes will not be available this summer and will be replaced with the 24-hour pass for the same price, Bertaki said.

The RTC opened 21 bicycle sharing rental stations in downtown Las Vegas last fall to reduce traffic and promote a healthier lifestyle. More than 1,000 bike rentals are logged each month, Bertaki said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.