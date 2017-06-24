Driver arrested after deadly crash involving pedestrian in Las Vegas

Metro investigates after a woman died after she was struck by a car on Flamingo Road on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The driver of a car that struck a woman Saturday morning in central Las Vegas has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

The woman later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Metro said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco said the pedestrian, who was believed to be in her 50s, was hit by a small black vehicle about 7:40 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Road and Cambridge Street.

The driver, 23-year-old Christian Fujita-Miyashiro, failed field sobriety tests and has been arrested, Metro said. He is being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center and faces a DUI charge, court records show.

Fujita-Miyashiro had been traveling through a green light, Metro said. The woman was walking outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit, Metro said.

The woman who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once next of kin have been identified.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported that eastbound and westbound Flamingo were closed between Cambridge and Maryland Parkway, but have since reopened.

This is the 69th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Reporter Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this story.