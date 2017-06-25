Driver arrested for suspected DUI after crash kills 2 teens

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver involved in a northeast valley crash that left two juveniles dead Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call just before 10 p.m. Saturday about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Judson Avenue and Marion Drive, north of East Lake Mead Boulevard, Lt. Ken Romane said.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection after a Ford Expedition ran a stop sign, sending a Kia Soul into a desert area.

Two teenage boys were ejected from the Kia and pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner identified one boy as Moises Rivera, 16. They have not yet released the identity of the second boy.

Maria Rodriguez, 36, and Lucia Couarrubias, 34, from the same vehicle were transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries, Romane said.

The Ford’s driver, Pablo Torres-Esparza, 36, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Romane said.

Metro’s collision investigation section continues to investigate.

Judson Avenue and Marion Drive, Las Vegas