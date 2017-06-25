ad-fullscreen
Driver arrested in northeast Las Vegas crash that killed 2

June 24, 2017 - 11:33 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2017 - 12:49 am

The driver of an SUV involved in a northeast valley crash that left two people dead Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call just before 10 p.m. Saturday about a two-vehicle crashat the intersection of Judson Avenue and Marion Drive, north of East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Lt. Ken Romane.

Two sport utility vehicles collided in the intersection, sending one SUV into a desert area.

Two males were ejected from that vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene, Romane said. Two adult women were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The second SUV had two adult male occupants. The driver of that vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Romane said.

 

