Driver hospitalized after crashing in northwest Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a medical center in the northwest valley.

The driver of a car that crashed into a medical center on Cheyenne Avenune was hospitalized Wednesday, June 27, 2018, with serious injuries. (Max MIchor/Review-Journal)

The crash was called in about 1:45 a.m. at Children’s Bone & Spine Surgery at 9050 Cheyenne Ave., just east of Fort Apache Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

A man traveling westbound on Cheyenne in a 2004 Ford SUV lost control of the vehicle, striking a curb, a palm tree and a block wall before the vehicle stopped between two buildings, he said. One of the buildings was damaged by debris from the crash.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, Gordon said, and police suspect he was impaired.

The right lane of westbound Cheyenne was blocked off while police investigate.

9050 Cheyenne Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada