Driver who hit CCSD bus in Las Vegas faces DUI charges

A woman was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges after crashing into a Clark County School District bus Wednesday morning.

Maria Martinez, 52, was arrested after crashing her vehicle into a school bus in the central Las Vegas Valley and attempting to leave the scene on foot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Washington Avenue and H Street.

Two Mabel Hoggard Elementary School students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to the school district.

As of Thursday morning, Martinez was no longer in custody, according to jail records.

