Drivers warned to leave early, don’t park illegally at Mount Charleston

Nevada Highway Patrol warns that the popular ski resort and surrounding area will be swamped over the next 11 days, the mountain’s busiest time of the year.

Cars make their way past the Mount Charleston Lodge on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Natalie Anderson, left, 12, and brother Joey, 13, ride their sled at Lee Meadows on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, outside Lee Canyon, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

People attempt to push a Lexus out of the snow at Mount Charleston on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Nevada Highway Patrol is warning the public to expect heavy traffic congestion on Mount Charleston over the next 11 days, the mountain’s busiest time of the year.

“With the influx in visitors comes traffic congestion,” said Trooper Jason Buratczuk, “mostly due to illegal parking or people waiting to park and clogging up the road.”

The Highway Patrol’s work between Christmas and Jan. 6 will focus on keeping roads clear to ensure first responders are able to access Mount Charleston in the event of an emergency. Buratczuk noted that the approximately 3,000 legal parking spots are typically filled before 10 a.m. during this period, and anyone warned that anyone who parks illegally is liable for a $190 fine.

The agency recommends the following:

— Leave early for the mountain. A departure time after 1 p.m. almost ensures you will sit in traffic.

— Check road conditions before leaving at www.gomtcharleston.com.

— Have a full tank of gas.

— Make sure your vehicle is ready for the trip as there are no services on the mountain.

— Dress appropriately to avoid weather-related injuries.

