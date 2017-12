A Tuesday morning injury crash on U.S. Highway 95 slowed traffic near the Spaghetti Bowl.

The crash was reported about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound U.S. 95 ramp connecting to northbound Interstate 15, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported about 4 a.m. the right lane of the freeway was blocked. Traffic cameras showed the crash had cleared by 6 a.m.

