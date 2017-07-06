Eastern near Flamingo closed as repair crews fix gas line break

A stretch of road is closed in southeast Las Vegas Thursday morning as repair crews address a line break, Southwest Gas spokesman Stephen Miller said.

Road closures are in place along South Eastern Avenue between East Rochelle Avenue and East Flamingo Road on Thursday, July 6, 2017, after a gas line was damaged early Thursday morning. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

About 2 a.m., a third-party contractor hit the line on South Eastern Avenue near East Flamingo Road, Miller said. All leaked gas was siphoned off by about 4:20 a.m., he said.

As of 11 a.m., Eastern Avenue was still closed between East Rochelle Avenue and East Flamingo Road, Miller said. Repairs should be completed by noon.

Six businesses were affected by the line break and required having gas shut off, Miller said.

