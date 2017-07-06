Eastern near Flamingo reopens after gas line break

A stretch of road was closed in southeast Las Vegas Thursday morning as repair crews worked to repair a line break, Southwest Gas spokesman Stephen Miller said.
About 2 a.m., a third-party contractor hit the line on South Eastern Avenue near East Flamingo Road, Miller said. All leaked gas was siphoned off by about 4:20 a.m., he said.
Eastern Avenue between Flamingo and East Rochelle Avenue reopened about 12:40 p.m. after being closed for several hours, Miller said
Six businesses were affected by the line break and required having gas shut off, Miller said.
Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.