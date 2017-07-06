ad-fullscreen
Eastern near Flamingo reopens after gas line break

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2017 - 11:31 am
 
Updated July 6, 2017 - 1:24 pm

A stretch of road was closed in southeast Las Vegas Thursday morning as repair crews worked to repair a line break, Southwest Gas spokesman Stephen Miller said.

About 2 a.m., a third-party contractor hit the line on South Eastern Avenue near East Flamingo Road, Miller said. All leaked gas was siphoned off by about 4:20 a.m., he said.

Eastern Avenue between Flamingo and East Rochelle Avenue reopened about 12:40 p.m. after being closed for several hours, Miller said

Six businesses were affected by the line break and required having gas shut off, Miller said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

